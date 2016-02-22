Maximilian Hennebach

FIFA Card designed in Sketch! animation user interface user experience ui ux resource file freebie free sketchapp sketch
Hi! :P I hope you like FIFA just as much as I am. Because of that I made the "Team of the Year" Messi Card in Sketch.

You should view the design workflow & download here:
https://youtu.be/csEQMtao32k

