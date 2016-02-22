Rachel Sulek

Mount Koya Icons

I created these icons for the second Japan post on my blog. This post is about when we stayed in a Buddhist Temple on Mount Koya.

I will be creating icons for each place I visited in Japan and will upload them once each blog post is published :)

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
