Color Block Hovers

Jeff Anders (Hilnbrand) for Minimill
Color Block Hovers grid blocks portfolio web hover motion ui minimal color interaction animation
Some more microinteractions for our portfolio site, prototyped in Principle. This time, we're highlighting the color palettes in each brand identity with some silky smooth hovers.

We are Minimill, a design agency for brand, web, and mobile. Let's work together: team@minimill.co

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
