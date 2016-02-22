Brand Typography Hovers

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
On our new portfolio site, we're using these typography block elements to display the fonts used in each brand we've created. I prototyped this microinteraction in Principle to give a bit of life to these baselines.
We are Minimill, a design agency for brand, web, and mobile. Let's work together: team@minimill.co