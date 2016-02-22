Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle

Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
Hobo Joe - DeFi Oracle
2D Pixel Art Pots assets design vases clay pots game 2d art pixel
Here's a couple of 2D pixel art clay pots that I created yesterday. Still trying to wrap my head around pixel art techniques and most importantly, lighting.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
