Carlos Liu

Bot for Oneteam

Carlos Liu
Carlos Liu
  • Save
Bot for Oneteam pixel art illustration japan oneteam bot pixel 8bit gif animation anime icon avatar
Download color palette

We're very happy announce the new member "Kon-chan bot" to join our on-boarding system to helping user to start use our product!

Now you can see and talk with him on Oneteam.
Sign up now!

Press L to show him some love.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Carlos Liu
Carlos Liu

More by Carlos Liu

View profile
    • Like