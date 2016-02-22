Jon Howell

H – Mixtapes

Jon Howell
Jon Howell
Hire Me
  • Save
H – Mixtapes volume reggae edm house electronic music mixtapes photography branding h album
Download color palette

Some more mixtape cover ideas, I'm excited to start publishing some things for all of you deep house lovers out there!

Thanks for checking these out! Happy Monday :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Jon Howell
Jon Howell
Freelance Studio 🔮 Brand Experience ✨ Design Lead 📈
Hire Me

More by Jon Howell

View profile
    • Like