Lauren Motl

Denver Dumb Friends League logo

Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
  • Save
Denver Dumb Friends League logo pet shelter animals logo
Download color palette

Logo designed for the Denver Dumb Friends League (DDFL). Unfortunately, once the final files were delivered they decided to alter the original logo as you see it here. This is my vision for their brand.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Lauren Motl
Lauren Motl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Lauren Motl

View profile
    • Like