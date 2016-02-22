Szab
App Design Templates

Collectionview Layouts - iOS

Szab
App Design Templates
Szab for App Design Templates
  • Save
Collectionview Layouts - iOS ux ui list grid collectionview layout ios
Download color palette

Creating a new tutorial to zappdesigntemplates.com and this design will be the base for it. Came out pretty cool I think, I especially like the colors.

Tutorial can be found here.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
App Design Templates
App Design Templates

More by App Design Templates

View profile
    • Like