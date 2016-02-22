Jon Howell

Branded Mixes
I've been compiling music on Spotify for quite a while now and really liked the idea that Tobias and many others have done, that said I'll be dropping some mixes and some other fun stuff here soon so stay alert!

Here's this for now, I wanted each album to represent the style of music by using photographs and my logomark so it's branded and speaks to the style of music :)

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
