Branded Mixes

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've been compiling music on Spotify for quite a while now and really liked the idea that Tobias and many others have done, that said I'll be dropping some mixes and some other fun stuff here soon so stay alert!
Here's this for now, I wanted each album to represent the style of music by using photographs and my logomark so it's branded and speaks to the style of music :)