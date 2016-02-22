Rolf Nelson

4X1 video wall animation

4X1 video wall animation motion mograph after effects digital design booth design expo show las vegas slot machine branding gif animation
My company, Reflect will be showing in a booth at Digital Signage Expo 2016 in Las Vegas... This animation is just a test of a brand identifier to be playing in a playlist loop spanning 4 wide X 1 tall set of screens.

