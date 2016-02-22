Kirk! Wallace

Icon family final folder health clock shield iphone set line stroke green minimal simple icon
So here's the last time ill probably push these icons down your throats now that I've taken a step into full time freelance (and down from my older position) but wanted to share the full set of icons to check out which you can see over at
http://kirk.pizza/#/wagepoint-icons/

There's quite a few more laying around but i think this is the strongest of the total.

Check it out!

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
