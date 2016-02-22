Icon family final

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So here's the last time ill probably push these icons down your throats now that I've taken a step into full time freelance (and down from my older position) but wanted to share the full set of icons to check out which you can see over at
http://kirk.pizza/#/wagepoint-icons/
There's quite a few more laying around but i think this is the strongest of the total.
Check it out!