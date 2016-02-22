Life Update: I'm moving!

I just put in my two weeks at @Spiceworks, I'm taking an offer to work at Amazon as a UX Designer! It's really exciting but also very bittersweet. I have spent the last 4 years working at such a great company and have improved in my design skills in ways I wouldn't have imagined. Thank you for all the memories :)

Oh and it goes without saying, it's been a joy to work alongside of great talent @Matt Kohn @Clarice Bajkowski @Marivi Delgado @Julian @Dawn Delatte @Titus Lam