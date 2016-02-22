Freddy Tejeda

Logo for essential oils company

Freddy Tejeda
Freddy Tejeda
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo for essential oils company growth earth emblem logo plant oils essential
Download color palette

Essential Earth makes plant-based oils that help gardens grow strong.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Freddy Tejeda
Freddy Tejeda
Designer and Marketer based in San Diego, CA
Hire Me

More by Freddy Tejeda

View profile
    • Like