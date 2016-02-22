Healthcare Design - Hospice Software

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Since January I have been researching healthcare technology, startups, and the current state of design in the industry. I have focused my research on hospice and home health technology and software. It has been astonishing to talk to nurses, social workers, and physicians working in hospice and hear about the kinds of software they are still using to care daily for their patients.
Here is an early design I came up with that would help hospice social workers and nurses admit new patients and assign them to a primary nurse that would care for them during their time in hospice.
I have also started writing about healthcare + design on Medium. Follow along if you are interested!
https://medium.com/healthcare-design