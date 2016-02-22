kirillrichert

sketches

kirillrichert
kirillrichert
  • Save
sketches hand art print logo sketch type lettering
Download color palette

I stopped to share projects which I do. Recently I wanted to show only their own personal work. But a lot of work! Here are my new sketches logos. I really love my job⚡

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
kirillrichert
kirillrichert

More by kirillrichert

View profile
    • Like