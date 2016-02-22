Samuel Gualtieri

VOUS Conference Site

Samuel Gualtieri
Samuel Gualtieri
  • Save
VOUS Conference Site off grid webflow custom js glitch
Download color palette

Made this one really addictive to scroll down.
Love the off-grid design.
Broke all the rules here.

Art Direction / UI Design
Built in Webflow

--
www.vousconference.com

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Samuel Gualtieri
Samuel Gualtieri

More by Samuel Gualtieri

View profile
    • Like