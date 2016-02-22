pixelcave

uPanel - Pricing Tables 2016

pixelcave
pixelcave
  • Save
uPanel - Pricing Tables 2016 pricing tables landing user interface ui ui design
Download color palette

uPanel is a responsive Bootstrap admin template for open source and commercial projects. These are the redesigned pricing tables :-)

If you would like to check them live:
https://pixelcave.com/upanel#packages

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
pixelcave
pixelcave

More by pixelcave

View profile
    • Like