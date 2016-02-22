SeatGeek's New Look

Matthew LeGrice
After over a year of rebranding work, a huge thanks goes to @Mackey Saturday for helping us finally come up with the perfect branding solution for us here at SeatGeek. We're all extremely proud of the new look and can't wait for all of you humans to see it.

We wrote a brief blog post about it here.

You can see it live on the site, on Android and iOS.

