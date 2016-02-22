kirillrichert

print "Fun is prime take a ride it's simple"

print "Fun is prime take a ride it's simple"
Hey friends, I have developed a summer lettering "Fun is prime take a ride it's simple" for a new snowboard brand @primesnowboards , and now it's his time, the first board with my design! 🙌

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
