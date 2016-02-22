Huang,Tzu-jung

Flip card -Polilu: Game page

Flip card -Polilu: Game page match up illustration theme ui game
Those screen shows different mode in the game. I also made different themes for this app, user can change the background picture and card style after they buy it, each theme has it's own short story, one thing I want to do in the future is to growing those stories :)

If you like, you can see more detail here--> https://www.behance.net/gallery/34240855/Flip-Card-Polilu

Flip card - Polilu
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
