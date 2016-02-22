Flip card -Polilu: Game page

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Those screen shows different mode in the game. I also made different themes for this app, user can change the background picture and card style after they buy it, each theme has it's own short story, one thing I want to do in the future is to growing those stories :)
If you like, you can see more detail here--> https://www.behance.net/gallery/34240855/Flip-Card-Polilu