Tomas Jakumaitis

Ilustration for deco republic island who sells cupcakes

Tomas Jakumaitis
Tomas Jakumaitis
  • Save
Ilustration for deco republic island who sells cupcakes earth planet design islustration
Download color palette

It was really fun to work on this one! It`s simple and clean illustration for company who sells cupcakes!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Tomas Jakumaitis
Tomas Jakumaitis

More by Tomas Jakumaitis

View profile
    • Like