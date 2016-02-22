Glimy 🍭

Virtual Game Pad

Virtual Game Pad
I got a ridiculous idea.

For those who didn't have a Mfi game pad for their Apple TV and didn't want to get a physical one.

It's hard to hit the virtual buttons while having your eyes on the TV. Using the iPhone's camera to see the TV content on the phone screen.

You end up playing games on your phone again. Hahahaha.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
