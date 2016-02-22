Andrew Colin Beck

Wastin' Time

Wastin' Time techstars huboard money clock trash-can waste trash time illustration
Hey Folks,
come waste some time looking at my project for HuBoard's Techstars appearance, now live on my website: http://andrewcolinbeck.com/techstars.html

'Z' for zoom.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
