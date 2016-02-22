Kelley Griggs

Maple Leaf

Kelley Griggs
Kelley Griggs
  • Save
Maple Leaf fall leaves maple leaf maple sketch illustrator illustration leaf
Download color palette

Even though it's spring, I drew a leaf today for my morning sketch.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Kelley Griggs
Kelley Griggs

More by Kelley Griggs

View profile
    • Like