I'm really stoked to share this one.

I'd love to introduce you guys to a series I'm calling Epicsodes by Epicurrence — video interviews of epic creative humans telling their stories.

Check out Epicsode No.1 with Jared Erondu where we chat about his background, being a 21yr old creative director in SF, hiring challenges, diversity, should you move to SF, college or no college, and other thoughts for young designers.

--

For a long time now I've wanted to share these unique stories of rad humans in a different way. Never having the courage, knowledge, or the resources, it was completely scary to me. I'm shy, terrible with words, and really only good at Photoshop, not much else. But just like with the Epicurrence events, I decided to jump out of my comfort zone, get in front the camera, talk to people (starting with my friends), and learn how to do video now that Epicurrence has given me a platform.

Epicsodes were meant to be full featured interviews out in epic locations doing epic things, but I decided to start simple just for the mere fact it was easier to get started and I would quit making excuses. So, welcome to my garage :)

Yes the edit, audio, and everything is rough and amateur (except for music by Spencer Harrison

and intro animation by Brandon Wall of course) — but that's the beauty to me. You don't have to be perfect to put something out there, you just need the will to try. I did this all on my own managing 3 cameras (that shut off every 20mins), 2 mics, Final Cut Pro, a cheap home lighting kit, and one generous friend to be interviewed. I learned how to do everything so far with YouTube tutorials and very little available time. If these continue, my edits and knowledge of video/audio gear will continue to improve with them. So if you watch, thank you for baring with me. Promise the content is good.

Hope you enjoy and follow along — please let me know in the comments who I should interview next and what hard topics we should discuss. My goal is to get everyone to open up more than they have before, just like we do at the Epicurrence events.

Thanks for watching.

Again, shout out to Brandon Wall for the animation and Spencer Harrison for the jam.