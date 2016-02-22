Ken Woodworth
Aten

Clean Plate Club - A52-04K

Ken Woodworth
Aten
Ken Woodworth for Aten
Hire Us
  • Save
Clean Plate Club - A52-04K badge clean plate club food illustration aten52 challenge04 aten52 atendesigngroup aten
Download color palette

Challenge 4: Food
I worked on this initially with my daughter this weekend. Getting kids to eat their dinner and stop dancing around the table is super challenging. Maybe this'll help. Maybe.

Follow the Aten team.

Aten
Aten
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Aten

View profile
    • Like