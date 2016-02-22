Tyler Corbett

Ultimate X Meeting Cards

Ultimate X Meeting Cards
During our agile training our coach suggested each scrum master have a set of directional cards to help with the flow of meetings, especially since over half of our team was remote. With that I got the idea of creating these cards as an extension of the Ultimate X identity.

Unfortunately we never got around to using these, which I can't be too upset about since that means our meetings were going well enough not to need them.

Ultimate X Logo Detail
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Interactive Designer

