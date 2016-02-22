Max Sobkowski
Surf

Fitness Community App

Max Sobkowski
Surf
Max Sobkowski for Surf
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness Community App vrn-dribbble-sd workout health club sport interface ui application app mobile fitness fit
Download color palette

Imagine a group of fitness clubs linked together with special social network app, that counts users activity, allows to invite friends to workouts, syncs with all the fitness equipment and much more.

Here it is.

Surf
Surf
Hire Us

More by Surf

View profile
    • Like