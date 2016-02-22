Different Hunger Creative

Crossfit Meets Low Poly

Different Hunger Creative
Different Hunger Creative
  • Save
Crossfit Meets Low Poly dark fitness hero image crossfit rounded hexagon low poly
Download color palette

Putting together some hero imagery for good friend and client, Cavan Valance, a beastly CrossFit athlete & coach.

Website launching soon, stay tuned :)

- Cavan Valance Instagram
- Low poly background from the very talented Rounded Hexagon

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Different Hunger Creative
Different Hunger Creative

More by Different Hunger Creative

View profile
    • Like