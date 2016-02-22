Tyler Corbett

Ultimate X Logo Detail

Ultimate X Logo Detail
Detail shot of the isolated shield mark. We ended up not using this on its own as much as I would have liked, so not many people were exposed to some of the smaller details.

Ultimate X Logo
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Interactive Designer

