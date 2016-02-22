𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫

Brian Regan

"Hey, you're breaking some new ground there Copernicus."

I'm doing everybody so comment your favorite comedian!

Rebound of
Nick Offerman
By 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔢 𝔖𝔢𝔞𝔪𝔞𝔫
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
