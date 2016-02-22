Tyler Corbett

Ultimate X Logo shield ux html team logo agile identity logo
A logo I designed for the agile team that I was a member of last year. The team has since split up into smaller teams, but I'm happy with what I did, even if it was only used for a short time.

The shield mark is purposefully a spin-off of the HTML 5 mark as our team mostly worked with field-facing web apps, with a decent percentage of the team being made up of front-end developers.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
