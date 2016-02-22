Benjamin Garner

Beetle 4.0

Benjamin Garner
Benjamin Garner
  • Save
Beetle 4.0 insect print screen simple overprinting bug beetle
Download color palette

Day 4 of the beetle project

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Benjamin Garner
Benjamin Garner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Benjamin Garner

View profile
    • Like