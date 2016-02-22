Simone Match

FlavApp. No. 02

Simone Match
Simone Match
Hire Me
  • Save
FlavApp. No. 02 android flat application mockup app mobile ios graphic design ux interface ui
Download color palette

User Interface work in progress for a delivery service startup.
New way to share everything with everyone.

If you like it. Press "L" on your keyboard.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Simone Match
Simone Match
Lead Digital Designer
Hire Me

More by Simone Match

View profile
    • Like