Dan Fleming
829 Studios

TY Lion Logomark

Dan Fleming
829 Studios
Dan Fleming for 829 Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
TY Lion Logomark speech bubble logomark lion 829 dan fleming
Download color palette

Approved logomark for Tel Yehudah, a national teen leadership camp of Young Judaea.

The logomark captures the following elements:
• Lion of Judah (In Hebrew: Yehuda)
• Speech bubble (Activism & Leadership)
• Subtle Cabin (Summer Camp)
• TY (Tel Yehudah's Initials)

Follow us at @829 Studios

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
829 Studios
829 Studios
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by 829 Studios

View profile
    • Like