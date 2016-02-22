Fine Wines website layout

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have been working on multiple layouts for imaginery brand of fine wines website. This was mainly an UI design exercise. My aim was to present each bottle in a profile consisting of short info, harvest date and vintage.
...
Thank you @Hrvoje Grubisic for invite!