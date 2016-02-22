Manuel Carrera IV

New Portfolio Site

So after two years of programming, I decided that I should rebuild my website and give it a new skin. All done from scratch. Still have a long ways to go, but this is just round one. Check it out and let me know of any feed back!

Thanks

http://www.manuelcarreraiv.com/

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
