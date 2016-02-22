Elina Frolova

Answer screen

Answer screen mobile ios clothes fashion ask survey poll opinion answer app
Doing some re-design before the big launch with getQueried folks. Sign up for the test flight or download the app on 11th of March: http://getqueried.com/qr/appdownload

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
