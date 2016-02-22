Amanda Penley

Stannis as the Jack of Clubs

Amanda Penley
Amanda Penley
  • Save
Stannis as the Jack of Clubs flat design illustration king design fan art baratheon vector game of thrones
Download color palette

not my favorite character, but had to be done.

Amanda Penley
Amanda Penley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Amanda Penley

View profile
    • Like