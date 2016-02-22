Useless Macine

Inspired by the discussion about function and form I decided to make this series illustrating 4 machines. They all seem to have some functionality, but if you look closer you see the action isn’t very purposeful. The only functionality these objects have is that they just look nice.

In this case form is the function. Perfectly illustrating my viewing point on this question; art or design doesn’t always need to ‘do something’; such as informing, provoking discussion or conveying an idea. If it makes you happy just looking at it, I feel a really important goal is reached as well!

Did I just accidentally convey my viewing point? Whoops. I just wanted it to look nice.