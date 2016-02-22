Elniño

RIP

RIP crossbones mouse ink bones skull stippling illustration
This little dude went on to be with Steve recently. I'll never forget the countless hours we spent going through typefaces, pulling Bezier curves, and scrolling through Facebook when I definitely should've been working. It feels like just yesterday I was changing his batteries. Rest easy, Mack the Magic Mouse. 2013-2016.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
