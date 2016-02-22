Tom Quaglia

2016 NHL Stadium Series

2016 NHL Stadium Series reebok lights sky stars wild blackhawks minnesota chicago hockey stadium series nhl
A Reebok t-shirt graphic done for yesterday's stadium series game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
