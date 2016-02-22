Sean Morse

Wellington Custom Typography

Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Hire Me
  • Save
Wellington Custom Typography music folk stencil custom
Download color palette

Still got a few kinks in the chain to figure out but been working on some customized letterforms for my friends folk EP. Played around with a whimsical baseline.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Sean Morse
Sean Morse
Playing Here & There, Where I Can
Hire Me

More by Sean Morse

View profile
    • Like