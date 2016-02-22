🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Super excited to be able to share my first tattoo design! This was so much fun to work on, as the clients are two very dear friends of mine. The elements represent aspects of their story: their heart for Guatemala and global missions, folded paper flowers from their wedding, their nicknames, their first date on Broadway, and the fact that they’re both huge nerds.