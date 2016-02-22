Abby Putinski

tattoo design

Abby Putinski
Abby Putinski
  • Save
tattoo design flowers phantom of the opera globe muffin pumpkin couple love millenium falcon star wars birds ink tattoo
Download color palette

Super excited to be able to share my first tattoo design! This was so much fun to work on, as the clients are two very dear friends of mine. The elements represent aspects of their story: their heart for Guatemala and global missions, folded paper flowers from their wedding, their nicknames, their first date on Broadway, and the fact that they’re both huge nerds.

Abby Putinski
Abby Putinski

More by Abby Putinski

View profile
    • Like