OPPO - UI/UX for furniture e-commerce website

One of my favourite flat concepts. The idea of the design is not only to provide an easy access to the products but also to make users feel they already use this beautiful and unique things, so they shouldn't leave it here.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
