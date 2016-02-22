Darya Yakovleva

Magic Bottles Icons

Magic Bottles Icons alchemy bottles game liquids magic assets game development game design potion vector elixir vial
28 unique magic bottles icons with different labels, content and colored liquids. Every icon is about 512×512 pixels. Available formats: PNG, PSD, EPS (100% vector)

You can buy it here: Envato | Unity Store | GameDevMarket

    Like