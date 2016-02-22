Moin Khan ⭐

Material Design Vcard

Moin Khan ⭐
Moin Khan ⭐
  • Save
Material Design Vcard daily vcard web personal portfolio google paper material ux ui design android
Download color palette

This Material Design V-card is Multi-Profile material design online cv / resume / portfolio with blog and couple exclusive features. It is created for professionals from Creative, IT, Financial and other industries...

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Moin Khan ⭐
Moin Khan ⭐

More by Moin Khan ⭐

View profile
    • Like