Glance

Glance sweden malmö mobile android ios app 3d geometric collection points data logo
Second iteration of a logo for a data interaction company based in Malmö, Sweden.

This one has a more mature feeling than the previous version, which seems more fitting.

More progress to come.

Posted on Feb 22, 2016
