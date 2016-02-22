Natasha Roberts

Revampd Logo

Natasha Roberts
Natasha Roberts
  • Save
Revampd Logo clean simple type logo music band
Download color palette

Redesign of my client Revampd's logo. The brief was to keep it simple with clean lettering.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 22, 2016
Natasha Roberts
Natasha Roberts

More by Natasha Roberts

View profile
    • Like